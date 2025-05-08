ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 90.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.87% to Rs 180.76 crore

Net profit of ECL Finance declined 90.53% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.87% to Rs 180.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.75% to Rs 46.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.23% to Rs 616.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1238.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

180.76346.74616.151238.0873.9374.23103.5382.759.4263.3167.78194.724.9060.4056.33184.434.2044.3446.30135.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News