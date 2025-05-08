IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 937.67 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 21.46% to Rs 221.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 937.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 858.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.09% to Rs 995.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1026.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 3702.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3109.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

