IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 937.67 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 21.46% to Rs 221.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 937.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 858.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.09% to Rs 995.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1026.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 3702.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3109.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales937.67858.51 9 3702.903109.17 19 OPM %72.8178.31 -75.6379.96 - PBDT278.94367.63 -24 1298.591342.82 -3 PBT274.20363.43 -25 1279.841328.21 -4 NP221.82282.44 -21 995.151026.84 -3

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

