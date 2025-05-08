Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 1084.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.34% to Rs 67.59 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 1084.38% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.34% to Rs 67.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 231.12% to Rs 10.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.71% to Rs 243.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

67.5949.94243.58163.8013.9110.7913.9412.445.732.0119.098.933.780.3211.643.333.790.3210.963.31

