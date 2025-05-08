Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 1084.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 1084.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.34% to Rs 67.59 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 1084.38% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.34% to Rs 67.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 231.12% to Rs 10.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.71% to Rs 243.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales67.5949.94 35 243.58163.80 49 OPM %13.9110.79 -13.9412.44 - PBDT5.732.01 185 19.098.93 114 PBT3.780.32 1081 11.643.33 250 NP3.790.32 1084 10.963.31 231

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 22.52% in the March 2025 quarter

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the March 2025 quarter

ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1333.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 31.21% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story