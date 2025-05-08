United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 2322.98 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 20.16% to Rs 97.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 2322.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2133.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.72% to Rs 441.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 8915.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8122.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2322.982133.388915.098122.688.046.699.438.57188.84167.52863.85763.04132.07109.76630.87551.1497.5781.20441.69410.03

