ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1333.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 3725.10 crore

Net Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 1333.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 700.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 3725.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3691.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3725.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3456.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 14804.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14307.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3725.103691.7714804.0314307.32-4.44-1.04-2.15-3.46-656.49-684.98-2761.18-3338.91-1067.66-1062.88-4323.15-4836.78-1333.33-700.87-3725.85-3456.10

