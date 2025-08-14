Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 31.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 31.71% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.291.2490.7087.900.710.550.710.550.540.41

