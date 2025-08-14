Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 69.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.11% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 69.88% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.2712.9715.0019.201.402.230.341.230.250.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News