Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 10.20% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.60% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.5111.117.6911.160.800.800.520.540.540.49

