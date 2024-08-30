Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO subscribed 64.18 times

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO subscribed 64.18 times

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 80.86 crore shares as against 1.26 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality received 80,86,90,256 bids for shares as against 1,26,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:42 IST on Friday (30 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 64.18 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2024 and it will close on 30 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 318 to 334 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The IPO comprises only an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.80 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, comprising up to 99 lakh shares by Rajesh Loomba and up to 81 lakh shares by Aditya Loomba.

The post-issue promoter shareholding will reduce to 67.75% from 97.75% pre-IPO.

The proceeds from the offer will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, raised Rs 180.36 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54 lakh shares at Rs 334 each to 19 anchor investoRs

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality (ECOS) provides chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS).The CCR segment is a B2C business. The customers are companies, and the end consumer is an employee, client, guest or visitor of these corporate companies. Through its ETS segment, ECOS offers customers solutions to manage their employee home-office-home ground transportation.

More From This Section

Benchmarks hit record highs, Nifty ends above 25,200, VIX drops 2.70%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.83%

CRISIL reaffirms rating of Kalpataru Projects; maintains 'stable' outlook

INR stays supported by firm trend in equities; Benchmark indices log record highs

Premier Energies IPO ends with 74 times subscription

ECOS has a pan-India presence in 109 cities. Vehicles and vendors are spread across 21 states and four Union Territories in India. Operations in 97 cities are through vendors.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 62.53 crore and total income of Rs 554.41 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Ports acquires 80% stake in Astro Offshore for $185 million

Typhoon Shanshan disrupts Japan: Factories closed, 3 dead. Top updates

Canada invites 4,421 in two express entry draws: What you need to know

Competition for deposits to continue for some time: SBI Chairman CS Setty

India's GDP growth slows to 6.7% in Q1FY25, hit by weak farm sector

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story