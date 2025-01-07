Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Edelweiss Financial Services announces Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services today announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size), with a green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 200 crore (Issue Limit).

The Issue has twelve series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24months, 36months, 60months, and 120 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options. Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 9.50% p.a. to 11.00% p.a.

The Issue is scheduled to open on Tuesday, 07 January 2025, and close on Monday, 20 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

