Edelweiss Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 65.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 165.50 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services reported to Rs 65.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 88.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 165.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs -25.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

