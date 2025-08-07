Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.990.8921.2112.360.210.110.200.100.150.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News