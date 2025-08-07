Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.49% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.49% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.4812.89-37.96-16.99-3.72-3.48-5.32-5.17-5.32-5.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News