EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 129.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 129.52% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 177.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 172.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.177.24172.0852.2735.4878.5351.3452.2831.3837.9416.53

