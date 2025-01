Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 159.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 7547.40 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 159.86% to Rs 4003.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1540.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 7547.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7199.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7547.407199.0092.1949.786787.303672.205218.802076.504003.201540.50

