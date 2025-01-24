Maithon Power standalone net profit declines 9.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.28% to Rs 639.92 crore

Net profit of Maithon Power declined 9.99% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.28% to Rs 639.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 845.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.639.92845.0922.2520.65125.02156.1482.7484.6173.0281.12

