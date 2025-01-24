Maithon Power standalone net profit declines 9.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.28% to Rs 639.92 croreNet profit of Maithon Power declined 9.99% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.28% to Rs 639.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 845.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales639.92845.09 -24 OPM %22.2520.65 -PBDT125.02156.14 -20 PBT82.7484.61 -2 NP73.0281.12 -10
