Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 24.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.02% to Rs 6071.19 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 24.46% to Rs 1369.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.02% to Rs 6071.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4186.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6071.194186.3824.9025.981978.571542.111779.011362.051369.451100.33

