Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 8.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 8.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST
Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 4186.38 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 8.27% to Rs 1100.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1016.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 4186.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4033.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4186.384033.00 4 OPM %25.9826.96 -PBDT1542.111449.88 6 PBT1362.051307.34 4 NP1100.331016.25 8

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

