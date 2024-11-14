Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 8.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 4186.38 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 8.27% to Rs 1100.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1016.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 4186.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4033.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4186.384033.0025.9826.961542.111449.881362.051307.341100.331016.25

