Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 8.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 6.71 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 8.70% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.716.3795.0893.412.312.442.162.261.261.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News