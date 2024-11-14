Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 112.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 758.92 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 112.30% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 758.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 663.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.758.92663.5811.479.2681.5650.6857.1928.7945.7521.55

