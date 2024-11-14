Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST
Sales rise 4.16% to Rs 125.57 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 60.00% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.16% to Rs 125.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.57120.55 4 OPM %3.664.01 -PBDT4.883.30 48 PBT4.663.05 53 NP3.922.45 60

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

