Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.16% to Rs 125.57 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 60.00% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.16% to Rs 125.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.57120.553.664.014.883.304.663.053.922.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News