Eicher Motors Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 4754.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 59.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4754.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 3.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25835.3, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4763.45, down 0.89% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 59.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

