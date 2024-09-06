Pidilite Industries enters partnership with CollTech

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
To distribute CollTech's extensive range of products in India

Pidilite Industries has entered into a distribution agreement with CollTech Group, a manufacturer of high performance adhesives and thermal management solutions.

Under this partnership, Pidilite will serve as the exclusive distributor of CollTech's extensive range of products in India. This collaboration is aimed to enhance CollTech's market presence and further expand Pidilite's position in the electronics industry in India.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

