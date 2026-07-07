Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7562.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% drop in NIFTY and a 14.56% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7562.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 24472.4. The Sensex is at 78420.16, up 0.17%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 7.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27353.95, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7583.5, up 1.32% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 33.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% drop in NIFTY and a 14.56% drop in the Nifty Auto index.