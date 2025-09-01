Eicher Motors records 55% growth in motorcycle sales in Aug'25

Eicher Motors has achieved 55% growth in motorcycle sales at 1,14,002 units in month of August 2025 compared to 73,629 units in August 2024. The company's international business grew 39% to 11,126 units.

The company sold 98,631 units of Models with engine capacity upto 350cc (higher by 61% YoY) and 15,371 units of Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc (higher by 23% YoY) during the month.

