IMD says rainfall in Septemberr expected to be more than 109% of the long period average

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole in September 2025 is most likely to be above normal (>109% of the Long Period Average (LPA). Geographically, most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, some parts of Northeast and East India, many areas of extreme South Peninsular India and some parts of northernmost India, are likely to receive below-normal rainfall. Surface Air Temperature over India. During September 2025, monthly average maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal in many regions of west-central, northwest and south India.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

