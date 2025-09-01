Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra records auto sales of 75,901 units in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records auto sales of 75,901 units in Aug'25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total auto sales of 75,901 units in month of August 2025 compared to 75,883 units in August 2024.

Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 72,353 units (lower by 1% YoY) and exports of 3,548 units (higher by 16% YoY).

The company's domestic sales comprised of 39,399 passenger vehicle units (lower by 9% YoY) and 32,954 commercial vehicle units (higher by 12% YoY).

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes. This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% YoY growth in PV Vahan registrations. In our commercial vehicles segment, Vahan registrations grew by 16% YoY (<7.5T LCV category). With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season. Total vehicle sales stood at 75,901 units, marking a flat growth compared to the same period last year, with SUV sales of 39,399 units recording -9% YoY decline.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SML Isuzu drops after weak August sales

VST Tillers rises on reporting 2% YoY sales growth in August 2025

Key equity indices extend gains to trade near day's high; European markets advance

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story