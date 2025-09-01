Mahindra & Mahindra records auto sales of 75,901 units in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total auto sales of 75,901 units in month of August 2025 compared to 75,883 units in August 2024.

Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 72,353 units (lower by 1% YoY) and exports of 3,548 units (higher by 16% YoY).

The company's domestic sales comprised of 39,399 passenger vehicle units (lower by 9% YoY) and 32,954 commercial vehicle units (higher by 12% YoY).

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes. This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% YoY growth in PV Vahan registrations. In our commercial vehicles segment, Vahan registrations grew by 16% YoY (<7.5T LCV category). With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season. Total vehicle sales stood at 75,901 units, marking a flat growth compared to the same period last year, with SUV sales of 39,399 units recording -9% YoY decline.