Mahindra & Mahindra records 9% decline in August sales of its trucks and buses biz

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of August 2025 stood at 1701 vehicles, a degrowth of 9%.

Consequent to the acquisition of majority stake in SML Isuzu, Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business now comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division and SML.

According to Vinod Sahay, President - Aerospace, Defence, Trucks & Buses, M&M, The CV industry remained under pressure in August due to the uncertainty surrounding proposed revisions in GST which impacted both dealer & retail sales. In addition, heavy rainfall & flooding in northern parts of the country also had a bearing on the demand. The upcoming festive season should lead to pickup in demand.