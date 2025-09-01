Mahindra & Mahindra's tractors sales jump 28% in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved tractor sales of 28,117 units in month of August 2025 compared to 21,917 units in August 2024, recording a growth of 28%.

The tractors sales comprised of domestic sales of 26,201 units (higher by 28% YoY) and exports of 1,916 units (higher by 37% YoY) during the month of August 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We sold 26,201 tractors in the domestic market during August 2025, a growth of 28% over last year. The above-normal monsoon and improved reservoir levels augur well not only for Kharif crops but also for the upcoming Rabi season in October. While the IMD's forecast of surplus rainfall in September - especially in certain pockets - may pose risks to Kharif harvests, it needs to be managed with caution. All these factors, along with continued government support through financing schemes for farmers could potentially drive tractor demand during the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,916 tractors, a growth of 37% over last year.