EID Parry (India) has allotted 1,12,735 equity shares under ESOP on 25 February 2025. Consequent to said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,76,65,559 to Rs. 17,77,78,294 comprising of 17,77,78,294 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.

