I Secure Credit &amp; Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 72.73% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of I Secure Credit & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.73% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.11% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.380.22 73 2.260.90 151 OPM %-52.63-172.73 -45.58-5.56 - PBDT-0.75-0.38 -97 -0.07-0.24 71 PBT-0.75-0.39 -92 -0.09-0.26 65 NP-0.58-0.43 -35 -0.09-0.34 74

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

