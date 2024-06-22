Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Matrimony.com approves alteration in object clause of MoA

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 June 2024

The Board of Matrimony.com at its meeting held 21 June 2024 has approved the alteration of the object clause of the Memorandum of association subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting Scheduled on 09th August 2024, by inserting a new clause after the existing clause which will help the Company to venture into new businesses to take advantage of the network effect. This is an enabling resolution as the Memorandum of Association was restrictive.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

