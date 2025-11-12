EIH consolidated net profit declines 12.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 597.94 crore

Net profit of EIH declined 12.40% to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 597.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 588.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.597.94588.9925.7129.65192.61211.23158.02177.29113.77129.87

