Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 6234.91 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure declined 53.19% to Rs 1911.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4082.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 6234.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7258.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6234.917258.4916.938.421405.35226.351037.52-128.791911.194082.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News