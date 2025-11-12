Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 8.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.21% to Rs 396.87 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 8.54% to Rs 1559.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1436.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.21% to Rs 396.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 279.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.396.87279.0789.0583.441983.621567.651975.661559.231559.021436.36

