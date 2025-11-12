NDR INVIT Trust standalone net profit declines 23.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.59% to Rs 50.55 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 23.94% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.59% to Rs 50.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.5532.7099.1399.6324.9332.9524.9332.9524.9732.83

