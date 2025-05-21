Laxmi Organic slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 51% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Laxmi Organic Industries slipped 5.59% to Rs 184.90 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 50.89% to Rs 21.76 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 44.31 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 709.69 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a de-growth of 10.39% from Rs 792.06 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax slumped 80.52% year on year to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

EBITDA tumbled 34% to Rs 590 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 900 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin declined to 8.3% in Q4 FY25, compared to 11.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year."

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.84% to Rs 113.50 crore on a 4.20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,985.44 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Rajan Venkatesh, MD and CEO of Laxmi Organic Industries, said, We have achieved 11% volume growth and a 9.4% EBITDA growth YoY, while maintaining our profitability despite the prevailing environment and the evolving geopolitical backdrop and its consequences.

This growth was driven by our focus on a) operational efficiency efforts resulting in both increased volumes and improved cost competitiveness, b) capacity augmentation, c) our customer-centric approach, which has enabled us to expand our market share and reach new customers and industries, and d) prudent cost and fund management.

Innovation keeps businesses relevant, dynamic, and poised for long-term success. On that note, we inaugurated Laxmis New Innovation Center at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, in Q4FY25. It is tailored to meet the needs of our dynamic workforce and support our customers' ambitions. Our Fluoro-intermediates site has commenced generating revenues from Q4FY25, expanding our overall specialties intermediate product offerings to our customers.

I am excited to share that Laxmi and Hitachi Energy have signed a Letter of Intent to set up production of an eco-efficient gas used in Hitachi Energy's SF6-free high-voltage switchgear portfolio. Commercial production can begin in the next financial year, thus contributing to a sustainable future in power transmission and distribution. This emphasizes Laxmi's focus on supporting our customers' ambitions by leveraging its technology platforms, in this case fluorination. At our upcoming Dahej site, we received Environmental Clearance and Factory License approvals in Q1FY26, and the project remains on schedule in terms of timelines, scope, and cost.

As Team Laxmi, we remain #GearedtoWin and #GearedforGrowth as we work diligently towards our plans for FY28. I would like to express my deep appreciation to the entire Laxmi Organic team, our customers, the board of directors, our investors, the communities where we operate our sites, and other related stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, subject to approval at the 36th Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors has fixed Friday, 18 July 2025, as the record date to determine eligibility for the dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if declared at the AGM scheduled for 31 July 2025.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large-scale manufacturing of chemicals.

