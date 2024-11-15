Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ekansh Concepts standalone net profit rises 315.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts rose 315.56% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.875.73 212 OPM %-6.77-9.77 -PBDT2.160.67 222 PBT2.120.63 237 NP1.870.45 316

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

