Ekansh Concepts standalone net profit rises 315.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts rose 315.56% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.875.73-6.77-9.772.160.672.120.631.870.45

