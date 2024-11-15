Pithampur Poly Products standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Pithampur Poly Products declined 71.43% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.050.15-120.0046.670.070.280.040.280.080.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News