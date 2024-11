Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 62.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 29.39 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics declined 62.32% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.3929.599.8715.012.474.051.142.670.782.07

