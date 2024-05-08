Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 22.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 22.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 176.58 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 22.83% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 176.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.58169.44 4 OPM %21.2721.02 -PBDT52.5843.28 21 PBT49.4840.42 22 NP36.9130.05 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 39.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Stock Alert: Patel Engineering, M&amp;M, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, PB Fintech

Patel Engineering JV emerges as L-1 for Rs 343 cr project

Indices may see a flat opening

Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PB Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story