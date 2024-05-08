Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.94% to Rs 14887.81 crore

Net loss of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 44.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.94% to Rs 14887.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9929.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.15% to Rs 340.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 378.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.27% to Rs 46576.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31412.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

