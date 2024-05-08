Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PB Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PB Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 25.37% to Rs 1089.57 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech reported to Rs 60.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 1089.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 869.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 66.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 487.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.40% to Rs 3437.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2557.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1089.57869.10 25 3437.682557.85 34 OPM %0.45-7.83 --5.48-25.87 - PBDT96.698.12 1091 165.83-424.14 LP PBT72.89-9.37 LP 77.11-487.96 LP NP60.59-8.95 LP 66.98-487.22 LP

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

