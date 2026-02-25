Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 32.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 215.20 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 32.38% to Rs 39.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 215.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.89% to Rs 147.78 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.56 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 847.81 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 748.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.