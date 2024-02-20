Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 39.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 173.83 croreNet profit of Elantas Beck India rose 39.73% to Rs 37.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 173.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 164.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.42% to Rs 137.30 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.78 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 679.89 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 644.70 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News