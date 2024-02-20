Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 39.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 39.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 173.83 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 39.73% to Rs 37.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 173.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 164.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.42% to Rs 137.30 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.78 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 679.89 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 644.70 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales173.83164.62 6 679.89644.70 5 OPM %20.4717.99 -21.0517.09 - PBDT52.2036.32 44 195.53130.80 49 PBT49.1233.19 48 183.63118.41 55 NP37.0026.48 40 137.3097.78 40

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

