Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 48.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Elcid Investments declined 48.05% to Rs 70.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.19% to Rs 91.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 177.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.97177.5399.0499.4091.43176.8491.16176.5670.62135.95

