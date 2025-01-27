Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd and Tarmat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2025.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd and Tarmat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2025.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd spiked 12.50% to Rs 900 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 161 shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd soared 10.49% to Rs 2295.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1486 shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd surged 8.68% to Rs 129. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1715 shares in the past one month.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd added 6.65% to Rs 183.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1191 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd jumped 5.81% to Rs 68.87. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3407 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News