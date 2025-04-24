Elecon Engineering soars after Q4 PAT rises 41% YoY; EBITDA at Rs 195 crore

Elecon Engineering Company jumped 5.16% to Rs 553.65 after the company reported 41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 146 crore on a 41% rise in revenue to Rs 798 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The companys domestic business has recorded revenues of Rs 662 crore (up 49% YoY) and the revenue of the overseas business was Rs 136 crore (up 13% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

For the Gear division, revenue for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 597 crore as compared to Rs 464 crore in Q4 FY24, growth of 29% YoY. Revenue from Gear division witnessed a considerable rebound on account of increased demand from domestic Steel, Cement & Power industry. Enquiry levels remain robust across both domestic & international markets.

The MHE divisions revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 200 crore, up 98% YoY.

EBITDA improved by 44% YoY to Rs 195 crore during the period under review.

Elecon Engineering has registered 17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 415 crore on a 15% increase in revenue to Rs 2,227 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

Prayasvin B. Patel, chairman & managing director of Elecon Engineering Company, said: "Elecon continues to maintain its leadership position in the Indian market for both Industrial Gear Solutions and Material Handling Equipment.

Our competitive edge is driven by advanced manufacturing capabilities, a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, and the ability to deliver custom-engineered solutions with optimized lead times, ensuring consistent and quality products for our diversified customers.

In Q4 FY25, the Material Handling Equipment (MHE) division saw a remarkable 98.2% year-on-year revenue growth.

This resurgence has been driven by strong demand in both domestic and international markets. Domestically, demand has picked up meaningfully, particularly from the steel, power, and cement sectors. Overseas business remains healthy, with solid traction seen across international markets. The enquiry levels remain robust, and we are seeing healthy demand internationally.

We are steadily advancing towards our strategic objective of generating 50% of our consolidated revenue from international markets by FY30. Strengthening relationships with global OEMs and sustained brand-building initiatives continue to reinforce our confidence in achieving this milestone.

Elecon Engineering Company is one of the largest manufacturers of Industrial Gears and Material Handling Equipment with seven decades of experience and expertise in Asia. The product solutions include designing, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of the products and are majorly used in cement, sugar, defense, steel, mining and power sector along with other sectors.

