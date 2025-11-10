Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 23.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 202.10 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries declined 23.63% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 202.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.202.10197.1313.5213.1914.7415.259.129.596.698.76

