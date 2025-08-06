Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 60.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.58% to Rs 1557.69 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 60.59% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 225.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 1557.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2011.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1557.692011.9010.9317.57161.87336.38121.21304.5489.05225.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News