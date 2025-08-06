Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 60.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 60.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 22.58% to Rs 1557.69 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 60.59% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 225.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 1557.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2011.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1557.692011.90 -23 OPM %10.9317.57 -PBDT161.87336.38 -52 PBT121.21304.54 -60 NP89.05225.93 -61

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

